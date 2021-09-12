This Week in Connecticut: Local man who lived, woman whose husband died share their story of the 9/11 attacks

(WTNH) – First up on This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House, on the morning of September 11, 2001 at 8:45 a.m., the World Trade Center was about the be attacked.

Two of the biggest skyscrapers on the planet and a bright blue sky. There were hundreds of people from Connecticut working in the Twin Towers that morning. A moment later, life changed forever.

News 8’s Dennis House met two people 20 years ago. A local man who made it out alive and a woman whose husband did not.

Watch the video above for the full story.