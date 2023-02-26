NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayors of the major Connecitcut cities are among those addressing the epidemic of gun violence. They’ve had enough of criminals carrying out heinous crimes with guns, and the victims aren’t just those who have been shot.

Luke Bronin, the mayor of Hartford, said cities are making unprecedented investments in violence intervention. Bronin, along with New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, put together a proposal focused on those with a significant history of serious offenses.

“We have to be honest about the fact that a large share of the gun violence that happens in our city [Hartford] and in every city in Connecticut is driven by a small number of people, many of whom have a significant history of serious offenses and continue to be involved in serious firearm activity,” Bronin said.

Bronin also discusses what he wants to accomplish in the next ten months.

Watch the full interview in the video above.