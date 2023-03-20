NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecitcut lawmakers, including State Sen. Heather Somers (R-Groton), are renewing efforts to stop commutations in the state.

It was a breath of relief for a family in Waterbury when they learned last month that their son’s killer would not be getting out of prison early.

Anthony Azukas of East Hartford was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder of Scott Mascia in Waterbury in 1998. He’s only served about 20 years but was eligible for a commutation hearing in February.

Dennis House spoke with Scott Mascia’s father, Pat Mascia, before the hearing. Azukas can try again in three years for a reduced sentence.

There’s now a push among lawmakers, including State Sen. Heather Somers (R-Groton), to stop these commutations in Connecticut.

