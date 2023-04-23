NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After their final regular season game earlier this month, New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba surprised Isaiah Márquez-Greene with way more than a game-worn jersey.

Márquez-Greene, 18, is a survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting who lost his sister, Ana, in the tragedy. His mother, Nelba, runs The Ana Grace Project, which supports children who have suffered traumatic losses.

He is about to attend UConn as he starts the next phase of his life.

After the Rangers game on April 13, Trouba gave Márquez-Greene his jersey and a scholarship to law school.

The defender also gave him his phone number to get an invite to Márquez-Greene’s law school graduation.