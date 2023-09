NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Primary night 2023 is in question in Connecticut’s largest city after video was released showing what some say is a woman stuffing ballot drop-off boxes with absentee ballots, not once but several times.

We invited Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim to join us, but he declined our invitation. The man he defeated on election night, in large part thanks to absentee ballots, is John Gomes.

Dennis House spoke with Gomes this week about the controversy. Watch the video above.