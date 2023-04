NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dennis House goes one-on-one with Linda McMahon, a woman who became a fixture on our television screens more than a decade ago.

It’s been 13 years since McMahon became a household name in Connecticut politics after a career at WWE. She ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010 and 2012 but didn’t let back-to-back losses slow her down.

McMahon went on to work for the White House and is now trying to shape policy in Washington.

Watch the full interview in the video above.