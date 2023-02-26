NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. For one Polish immigrant in Connecticut, the war really hit home.

Elle Englander, the owner and founder of Janelle Imports in Enfield, is donating a portion of her proceeds to a very special cause.

Englander met Maria and Bob de Amelia when they stopped by the store one day. The couple is organizing the Climb Ev’ry Mountain benefit concert. Elisabeth von Trapp and Peppino D’Agostino will perform to raise funds for Operation Renew Prosthetics to support wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

“So, obviously, missing limbs that are very complicated and cannot be reconstructed in Ukraine at this time,” Englander said. “So, this foundation is bringing these amputees into Maryland, where all their reconstruction takes place. It’s a hospital that’s affiliated with Walter Reed.”

The Climb Ev’ry Mountain benefit concert is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at the St. James Episcopal Church in New London.

Donate online here. Under “gift designation,” select “Operation Renew Prosthetics.”