NE HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We lost a Connecticut political trailblazer last week. Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello died at 100.

People of a certain age will remember when she made history almost 56 years ago. Others know the name from the highway and street signs that bear her name.

Dennis House looks back at his most recent interview with Uccello from 2021. He also talked with Uccello’s official autobiographer, Paul Pirrotta.