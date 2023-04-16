NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Larrye deBear, a former television news reporter and press secretary for former governor Ella Grasso, died on April 2 at the age of 92.

deBear was a reporter for WTIC-TV, which later became WFSB. He left the station to serve as press secretary to Grasso and later served as a town councilor in Rocky Hill and became a realtor after that.

He and his wife Carol, who died in 2020, were very involved in town politics and mentored many up-and-coming elected officials including the man who married their daughter.