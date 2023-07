NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is mourning the loss of political giant Lowell Weicker.

He was a former first selectman, state representative, congressman, U.S. senator, and governor.

Dennis House, who interviewed Weicker many times over the past 30 years, looked back at Weicker’s remarkable career and interviewed former U.S. Attorney Stan Twardy and former State Supreme Court Justice Richard Palmer.