(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever.

The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation.

Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit Family Foundation, run by the lone survivor of that horrible day, Dr. Bill Petit.

Those who love Dr. Petit helped lift him up and get him through the painful times that followed like the trials of the two men who are now in prison for taking away his family.

On June 20, the 16th Annual Petit Family Foundation Golf Tournament was held in Farmington. People from all over came to play and support the foundation.

In 2016, Petit was elected to the state legislature, becoming one of its most prominent members. This year, at 67, he announced he would not seek re-election. Along the way, he remarried and is now the father to a son, his namesake.

News 8’s Dennis House sat down with Dr. Petit at this year’s golf tournament for a conversation.

