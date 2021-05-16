This Week in CT: A look back at News 8 history; Local musicians coming together to help educators

(WTNH)– Our Flashback: If you wake up in the middle of the night and want to watch Channel 8 you can, we are open 24/7, but it wasn’t always that way. Television stations used to sign off at night.

WTNH would close out the broadcast day early in the morning with some video of Connecticut scenery, and then some color bars and the station would rest for a few hours. This allowed stations to give equipment a break before coming back on, early in the morning sometimes, waking up viewers with the national anthem. In fact, here at News 8 we still run the star spangled banner just before our news at 4 o’clock.

In Positive Vibes: local orchestras are banding together to help music teachers. It’s all to help enrollment which has dropped due to the pandemic.

The Eastern Connecticut Symphony, Hartford Symphony Orchestra and more just rolled out a series of recorded online services to encourage kids to join their schools instrumental ensembles. These services are free to students and teachers.

If you know of a positive story find us on social media and use the hashtag #postivevibes8.