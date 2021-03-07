This Week in CT: Answers for those paying taxes on unemployment overpayments; exclusive sit down with prominent CT power couple

(WTNH)– A potential candidate for governor, and it could be a two for one deal. Plus, historic businesses on the brink of collapse.

But first: Connecticut’s unemployed forced to pay taxes on unemployment payments they returned to the state. Sounds a bit bizarre right? It comes as many people are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

First up on “This Week” — the lead…jobless in Connecticut. It’s another casualty of COVID-19. The evidence – clear and simply overwhelming. Since the beginning of the pandemic more than a half million Connecticut residents applied for unemployment benefits. The largest number of claims? You can find those numbers in Connecticut’s largest cities.

Filing for unemployment benefits is one thing, getting that much needed unemployment check is another. For some that turned out to be a big nightmare. News 8 Jodi Latina has been digging into some of the eye-opening complaints in the video above.

The Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accounts is issuing guidance after hearing about those unemployment over payments. The IRS notice will come in the mail and you can work with your accountant to submit the paperwork proving this was not your mistake but the state’s.

Next, all across Connecticut, mom and pop businesses that have been with us for generations are struggling to survive during the pandemic. Ones that depend on corporate workers are really hurting and that is the case in downtown Hartford, where so many big companies are having their thousands of workers stay at home. News 8’s Dennis House has the story in the video above.

This Week – was the first week teachers across Connecticut could start getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Many anxiously awaiting that all important shot in the arm. New Britain, Waterbury, Hartford, New Haven and more are giving their educators access to that vaccine to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

There’s also a movement underway to get people of color vaccinated against COVID-19. A painful history with the medical community and a big reason with the rates of minorities getting that shot in the arm. So far, only 6.9 percent of Black Connecticut residents have gotten at least their first shot. That’s compared to 16 percent of white residents. Part of the state’s strategy is getting the message out through houses of worship. News 8’s Shaynah Ferreira reports in the video above.

An estimated thirty percent of COVID survivors suffer all kinds of physical and mental health problems long after recovering. They’re called “long haulers.” Now there are special post COVID clinics as they try to help them return to their lives. News 8’s Lisa Carberg has one man’s long road also in the video above.

Now the race for governor in 2022 is starting to percolate. Republicans are getting ready, hungry for a race they haven’t won in 15 years. On of those potential candidates was once the most powerful Republican woman in Connecticut, who makes up half of one of the state’s power couples. Last year former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides married Eversource Executive Greg Butler, a former White House official once talked about as a candidate for governor himself. The newlyweds speak with News 8’s Dennis House in the video above.

A historic moment not only for Connecticut this week, but also the city of Meriden. Dr. Miguel Cardona has been confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Education. Cardona will be leading President Joe Biden’s effort to safely reopen the nation’s schools during the pandemic. Dr. Cardona started his career as an educator at Hanover Elementary in Meriden, where he eventually became principal at age 28. News 8’s Mackenzie Maynard has more on his story in the video above.

Our flashback this week, 23 years ago this weekend on March 6, 1998 a day that changed Connecticut. The shooting was at the lottery headquarters in Newington. Disgruntled lottery worker, Matthew Beck, recently back from medical leave and from filing a grievance, shot and killed 4 people and then committed suicide. The massacre led to changes in state law. Connecticut became the first state in the country to pass a red flag law allowing police to take a weapon away from someone deemed to be a threat. Co-workers say Beck came to work that morning seeming troubled and then sought out his superiors involved in the grievance and killed them.