This Week in CT: Bear encounters throughout the state

(WTNH)– It is spring, and all over Connecticut, bears are waking up from their winter hibernation.

In 2019, more than 7,000 bear sightings from 150 of Connecticut’s 169 towns were reported to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). We recently had the chance to check up on a sleeping bear just living in a suburban neighborhood, just like many of you. We speak with two biologists about it in the video above.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes also discusses bears and what to do if you encounter one in the video above.