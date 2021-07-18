This Week in CT: Bristol couple recounts fertility treatment issues that led to prenatal death, lawsuit against UConn Health

The Lynches of Bristol, with the help of the Center of Advanced Reproductive Services at UConn Health, was supposed to be parents to twins.

But, they left the hospital with just one child who was born with congenital health conditions.

How common are issues with infertility treatments? In the United States, one in 10 women seek fertility-related services.

Fertility treatments result in about 77,000 live births per year, two percent of births.

And in 2016, the year after the Lynches went through their treatment, 18 to 24 percent of fertility patients reported damaged or destroyed samples.

Watch the video above for more.