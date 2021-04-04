This Week in CT: Catholicism in Connecticut and the shortage of young priests

(WTNH)– All across our state, Christians are celebrating the Holiest day of the year, Easter. The day, according to the Bible, Jesus Christ rose from the dead. We will be talking to the leader of Connecticut Catholics in a moment about the future of the church in our state.

The lead on this Easter Sunday, Catholicism in Connecticut. For years the state has been a stronghold for Catholics, one of the most Catholic states in the country. Today, there are prayers for divine intervention.

COVID-19 has virtually emptied Catholic churches, along with a decline in parishioners and a shortage of priests.

“This is perhaps our most difficult challenge…that we simply are not having enough young men respond to God’s call because I’m convinced God is calling to be ordained to the priesthood,” said the Archbishop.

There is some faith in the future. But first News 8’s Dennis House’s conversation with the Archbishop of Hartford. Watch the full interview in the video above.

As the Archbishop mentioned, the lack of young priests is a big problem. There are several across our state right now from Father Glen Dmytryszyn in Bristol to Father Anthony Federico in Cheshire. But the Vatican concedes more are needed.

The story of a Connecticut man who is about to become a priest is also in the video above.