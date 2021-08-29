This Week in CT: Chaos continues in Afghanistan; Looking at Tropical Storm Henri one week later

(WTNH) — 13 U.S. service members were killed near the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan in an ISIS-K suicide bombing as of Friday. Along with them were dozens of Afghans also lost in the blast and hundreds injured.

President Joe Biden is expected to stick to the Aug. 31 deadline of evacuations.

Hear from President Biden, some of Connecticut’s leaders, a local Afghan family, and a University of New Haven professor regarding the unrest in Afghanistan in the video above.

One week ago, Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island. When it came ashore in Westerly, the National Hurricane Center said wind gusts were up to 70-miles per hour. By the time it moved across Connecticut, sustained winds dropped by about half.

On average, the storm dumped two to four inches across the state with locally higher rainfall. It caused flooding along the shore and in inland cities like Manchester.

And, at its highest, power outages stayed in the 30,000-50,000 range. Most people got their power restored in days.

