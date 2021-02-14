This Week in CT: Concerns over low vaccination rates in underprivileged communities; a sit down with Jahana Hayes

(WTNH)– On This Week in Connecticut, the state and the nation is caught in the powerful grip of an ugly and deadly pandemic COVID -19.

Connecticut continues to expand the number of people eligible for the COVID vaccine. However, there are concerns over low vaccination rates in minority communities. News 8’s Kent Pierce has the story of a Hamden woman fighting for change from her wheelchair in the video above.

Data released shows the stark disparities that exist in vaccine administration across racial lines. The Connecticut Department of Public Health says Black and Hispanic populations are lagging behind white populations. Out of all the vaccines that have been administered, less than 2 percent have gone to Black people over the age of 75, and 2.3 percent to Hispanics over 75. That’s compared to nearly 60 percent of white people in the same age group. News 8 ‘s Jodi Latina reports on the troubling statistics of vaccine equity also in the video above.

Moreover, the race to vaccinate against COVID and access to those all important shots, is now expanding here in Connecticut. This past week, people ages 65 to 74 were able to enroll for the COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Registration for vaccination appointments started this past Thursday, February 11. That’s about 350,000 people in the state, according to the governor. Vaccinations for individuals over 75 and those within Phase 1A will continue as they have been. News 8’s Amber Diaz has more on vaccination rates in the video above.

As Connecticut expands its COVID vaccine distribution, the state remains the national leader in COVID shots. Right now the state ranks number four in the country. Frontline healthcare heroes were among the first to become eligible to get the vaccine. News 8’s Lisa Carberg spoke with two Yale doctors about how it completely changed their comfort level as they continue to see patients in the video above.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been quiet lately but that doesn’t mean dormant. Despite the lack of protests these days, activists have been busy. News 8’s Dennis House sat down the founder of a local chapter of Black Lives Matter to find out what is going on in the video above.

A pivotal moment for the country this year, as Vice President Kamala Harris is now the first woman woman of color and Asian American to ascend to that position of power. When Vice President Harris took the oath of office, pearls were adorning her neck, her hand on Thurgood Marshall’s bible, it was an overwhelming moment for women of color across America.

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes, the teacher of the year now turned lawmaker, and Waterbury native who represents the 5th district here in Connecticut, talks about the the key issues happening in Washington in the video above.

The second part of our exclusive interview with Governor Ned Lamont. Could he potentially run for another term? The governor discusses where he stands on four more years in office in the video below.

In This Weeks snapshot, the top stories making headlines across the state in the video above.