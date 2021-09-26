This Week in CT: Connecticut Day at the Big E; Make-A-Wish CT gifts Lucas a playscape

The Annual Eastern States Exposition (Big E) is still happening right now in West Springfield, Massachusetts. And this week in 1938, Connecticut became the fifth New England state to join the Avenue of States.

The Big E started in 1916 to encourage young people to take up careers in agriculture. When the Connecticut building was added, Governor Wilbur Cross laid the cornerstone for the state’s building. It is modeled after the Old State House in Hartford.

Connecticut Day this year was on Wednesday, and Nutmeggers showed up for their state.

Eastern States Exposition President Gene Cassidy said, “Connecticut responds to the big e in a very powerful way, about 40 percent of our attendance comes from the state of Connecticut. So people love the big e in Connecticut and they show up on their day in spades.”

The fair runs through Oct. 3.

This week, a local business teamed up with Make-A-Wish CT to make one special 6-year-old boy’s wish come true.

Lucas is like any other boy. He likes to play with his friends, but health challenges are cutting into that fun time. But, to make sure the time he does get to play is as fun as it can be, a local financial planning company, along with Make-A-Wish, got Lucas his own playscape.

Make-A-Wish has been working to grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses for more than 40 years.

If you know of a positive story find us on social media and use the hashtag #Positivevibes8