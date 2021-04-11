This Week in CT: Conversations with Chief Justice of CT Supreme Court, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro

(WTNH)– Billions of dollars in help are pouring into Connecticut as many of you struggle to get back on your feet during the pandemic after financial and health problems.

Next, billions of dollars are coming to Connecticut as part of President Joe Biden’s nearly two trillion dollar relief plan. Some of that money will be spent to fight crime. Many cities and towns have reported a spike during the pandemic, specifically break ins and things like that. As these communities try to recover economically they are also looking at beefing up security.

North Haven, along with Hamden are using some of their cuts of the money to hire first responders. Hamden will hire five police officers and North Haven will add three officers and two firefighters

“The calls for service in North Haven have gone in a highly dramatic fashion with the proximity we have to I-91 and Merritt Parkway many times we have our fire department as first responders to accidents that sometimes can be tragic in outcome,” said First Selectman Michael Freda, (R)North Haven.

“Five new police officers is a crisis intervention team.. the doubling of our street worker outreach program for direct on the ground work for at risk youth — and 200 thousand dollars for additional service worker assistance. Mainly for youth these are transformative actions that never would have happened or been available without these funds,” said Mayor Curt Balzano Leng, (D) Hamden.

The money given to cities and towns ranges from 219 million going to Hartford to 26 hundred to Madison. The governor also says a chunk of the federal money sent to the state will be used for free public transportation.

States were understandably worried about their finances early in the pandemic, but as state revenue outlooks brightened, the demand for more aid seemed out of place. Yet here we are… there have been several federal relief packages passed by congress.

As we just discussed the American Rescue Plan and the Cares Act cover quite a bit. So that are some of Connecticut’s largest cities doing with all that money?

