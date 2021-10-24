This Week in CT: COVID may be the reason for high gas prices, low inventory

(WTNH) – You may have noticed at the grocery store, department store, car dealership, or gas pump that prices are high and inventory is low. A worldwide supply log jam is to blame.

So, how did it happen? The rapid spread of COVID last year forced industries around the world to shut down.

Now that most of the world is waking up, demand for goods has sky-rocketed, but manufacturers and distributors are not bouncing back as quickly for three main reasons.

They still need to operate under strict COVID safety protocols. There is a world worker shortage and a shortage of raw materials.

