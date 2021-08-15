This Week in CT: Did the first flight really take place in Bridgeport? And reunion between missing dog and owner

Could the first flight actually have taken place in Connecticut on Aug. 14, 1901, instead of in North Carolina with the Wright Brothers?

Back in 2013, a highly regarded aviation publication said “Yes.”

They said Gustave Whitehead of Bridgeport flew his own aircraft 50-feet into the air between Bridgeport and Fairfield. That is a full two years before the Wright Brothers from Ohio took off from North Carolina.

On August 14, 2017, Whitehead’s great-great-granddaughter was honored in a ceremony officially proclaiming their ancestors to have been the first to take a flight.

For some positive vibes, there was a happy reunion between a missing dog and his owner.

Meriden police said the 8-year-old Yorkie named Cookie was taken from a yard on Aug. 4. While a family member was online, they stumbled upon an ad for a dog that looked a lot like Cookie. The post wanted $1,800 for the dog.

That’s when an undercover detective went to work. Once they retrieved Cookie, police were able to set up the reunion.

Police said they know who is responsible, but are still collecting information before an arrest warrant can be issued.

If you know of a positive story, find us on social media and use the hashtag, #positivevibes8.