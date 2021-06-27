This Week in CT: Dozens killed in East Haven plane crash 50 years ago; Remembering Atty. Hubie Santos

Fifty years ago, a jet clipped three cottages on the shoreline of Long Island Sound and crashed in East Haven. It was June 27, 1971. Allegheny flight 485 was carrying 30 people from Washington to New London. The fog was heavy and the pilot tried multiple times to land.

Autopsies later showed 27 people survived the crash, but died because they couldn’t open the door and get out of the burning, smoke filled plane. Only three got out of alive.

The disaster led to changes in the way planes are designed, staffed and operated.

We speak to aviation expert Dr. Michael Teiger in the video above.

Connecticut lost a legal legend this week. Some of the biggest crimes we have reported on here at News 8 over the years had one thing in common: the attorney representing the accused was Hubert Santos, known as “Hubie.” He had many of the big cases.

On Monday, Santos didn’t feel well and went to the hospital and a few hours later he died at the age of 76.

Dennis House spoke with his law partner about the Santos legacy.