This Week in CT: Enjoy over 130 CT State Parks; seasonal employee shortage is roadblock in offering summer fun

(WTNH) — The lead — Connecticut is home to 139 state parks. From hiking trails to historical landmarks, and, of course, plentiful waterfront destinations.

There are plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy as a family this summer. Loosened COVID restrictions are allowing for a more relaxed experience while you take in all our state has to offer.

Clare Cain, the Trails Director for the CT Forest & Park Association, as well as Mason Trumble, the Deputy Commissioner for DEEP, joined This Week in Connecticut to talk more about the dozens of state parks the Nutmeg State has to offer.

Swimming at the beach, the lake, or the pool is probably at the top of mind for many, but we’re learning of a lifeguard shortage across the state. And it’s not just the waterfront seeing a shortage of workers; it’s those at the storefront too. If you know a teen looking for a job, many places are still accepting applications right now.

Summer camps are back this summer, giving parents the option to send their kids away for summer fun. For more information, visit summerct.org.

