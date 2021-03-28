This Week in CT: Exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris; federal child tax credit is focus of her visit

(WTNH)– A big week for the state as we highlight a visit to our state from the White House.

First up on “This Week,” a visit to Connecticut by Vice President Kamala Harris and News 8’s Dennis House exclusive interview with the highest-ranking woman in American history. It is part of the White House “Help is here” tour highlighting how the child tax credit in the American Rescue Plan helps families. The child tax credit is part of the stimulus bill – and is a way to bring many many children out of poverty. That one and one interview in the video above.

Vice President Harris talked about how the pandemic forced millions of women out of work through layoffs, furloughs, and business shutdowns. Add to that no child care. News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina has more on the federal child tax credit, the subject of Harris’ visit here, also in the video above.

VP Harris isn’t the first member of the Biden administration to visit the state. You may remember just a few weeks ago that First Lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona were in the state.