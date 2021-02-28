This Week in CT: Family fights to get son with autism access to COVID vaccine; Changes to policing amid the pandemic

(WTNH)– While there has been some relief surrounding the new COVID-19 vaccination dates recently announced this past week by Governor Lamont, that news was also met with frustration by those who feel they should have access to the all important shot in the arm.

A sobering milestone. The death toll from COVID-19 has now surpassed a half million people. The United States now leads the world in COVID related deaths. We have some perspective on the grim numbers in the video above.

Next, a family is outraged over lack of access to the vaccine for their child who has autism. News 8’s Lisa Carberg reports on how they are fighting to protect their child against the virus, also in the video above.

The White House is weighing in on Governor Lamont’s decision to switch to an age-based vaccine rollout system. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the federal guidelines were made “for a reason.” The CDC advises prioritizing essential workers and people with pre-existing health conditions but starting Monday, people age 55 and older in Connecticut become eligible for a vaccine. Governor Lamont said he made the change to make the rollout less complicated and to speed up the distribution.

Two of the governor’s top aides are Melissa Mccaw, his budget director, and Paul Mounds, his Chief of Staff. News 8’s Dennis House spoke to them about marijuana, vaccines, and the concerns of the autistic boy we profiled and others like him also in the video above.

A third vaccine was given the green light by U.S. health officials. The FDA says Johnson and Johnson’s single dose COVID vaccine is safe and effective, and has met requirements for emergency use authorization.

News of this third vaccine comes as many people have questions surrounding the different shots they now have access to. News 8’s Stephanie Simoni separates fact from fiction in the video above.

The State Treasurer’s office is entrusted to hold onto unclaimed property. One third of the state, 1.6 million people have money that is just sitting there. How do you claim your money? News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina has more on what’s commonly known as “the big list” and how easy it is to cash in in the video below.

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden joins us to discuss more about unclaimed money in the video above.

News 8 has learned the original architects will help in the rebuilding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, trashed by a stubborn fire. The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has now raised the millions needed to rebuild after a devastating fire destroyed several buildings at the camp for sick kids. This week Dennis House was given an exclusive tour of the damage and learned about the camp’s future in the video below.

All across our state police are adapting to a new way of protecting and serving. COVID and anti-police demonstrations are having an impact on the men and women in blue. News 8’s Dennis House takes you to West Hartford to talk with Chief Vernon Riddick in the video below.

Lastly, in this week’s flashback we take to Brainard Field in Hartford almost 100 years ago. The pilot of this plane is Governor John Trumbull, known as “the flying governor.” That’s because Trumbull would fly to events and meetings across Connecticut. He left office in 1931 after serving three terms.