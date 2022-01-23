This Week in CT: Fentanyl a topic of discussion in the state after a teen overdosed at a Hartford school

This Week in Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – Making headlines in recent weeks is a drug called Fentanyl. A Hartford teenager died after overdosing on Fentanyl. It’s a drug that isn’t as well known as other opioids like heroin or prescriptions like Oxycontin and Vicodin.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, typically used to treat pain in advanced cancer patients. The CDC says it is 50 to 100 times strong than morphine.

News 8’s Dennis House sat down with a doctor and Fentanyl expert about the drugs.

Watch the video above for the full segment.    

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss