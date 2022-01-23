This Week in CT: Fentanyl a topic of discussion in the state after a teen overdosed at a Hartford school

(WTNH) – Making headlines in recent weeks is a drug called Fentanyl. A Hartford teenager died after overdosing on Fentanyl. It’s a drug that isn’t as well known as other opioids like heroin or prescriptions like Oxycontin and Vicodin.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, typically used to treat pain in advanced cancer patients. The CDC says it is 50 to 100 times strong than morphine.

News 8’s Dennis House sat down with a doctor and Fentanyl expert about the drugs.

