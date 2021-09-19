This Week in CT: First of state’s many women’s suffrage activists honored with historical marker

This week marked the 101st anniversary of Connecticut’s ratification of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote.

The town of Cromwell paid tribute to suffrage and labor activist Emily Pierson Tuesday, placing a marker outside her childhood home.

Pierson was a doctor and Health Director for the town of Cromwell and played a pivotal part in the suffrage movement.

Cromwell Historical Society President Richard Donohue said, “Emily Pierson was the state organizer for the CT Women’s suffrage organization. And it was decided she needed to have a marker put in. Just by chance, we were able to get the details put together quickly enough.”

The dedication is the first in a series of installations of Connecticut markers, honoring influential women on the “National Votes for Women Trail.”

Here are some positive vibes: A local animal shelter is getting more space and getting a lot of improvements. Staff, volunteers, and community members broke ground on the new Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford Thursday.

Adoptions are just one of the many new things expected to happen at the new and improved facility. There will also be a barn for livestock, trails for the dogs, a bigger critter room, visiting rooms for cats and dogs, and a community education and training room.

The new shelter was only made possible by many generous donors. It should be done by next fall. For now, there is a temporary location on Cherry Hill Road.

