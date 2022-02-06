This Week in CT: Flashback to a famous dog from CT helping to fight during WWI; honoring Black History Month

(WTNH) -Taking a step back in time to February 5, 1918, when one of Connecticut’s most famous canines arrived in France to help fight in WWI.

There’s even a movie about him! It was 1917 when a stray mutt first ran into Private Robert Conroy in New Haven, and the rest was history. When Conroy’s regiment deployed to France, he and his friends smuggled the dog onto their ship.

Because of his ability to win over the affection of every soldier, Stubby became the regiment’s mascot and deployed to the front lines. He did more than make people laugh, though. The Germans were using toxic mustard gas on the allied troops, and Stubby could smell it coming.

He even took down a German spy, but his biggest contribution was that he helped injured soldiers on the battlefield.

Watch the video above for the full segment.