This Week in CT: Flashback to Elvis performing at Civic Center; Hartford man credits hotdogs for success in life

Let’s take a step back in time to July 28, 1976, in Hartford.

Elvis Presley, The king himself, performed at the Civic Center. Tickets for the concert were $12.50 each, and they sold out in six hours.

He opened with “See See Rider Blues.”

After playing for 76 minutes, he closed out the show with “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

It is notable that this concert came just about a year before he passed away, suddenly at his home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee.

A Hartford man is attributing hot dogs to helping turn his life around.

52-year-old Brian Perry spent the majority of his life in and out of prison. but, after landing a job at a restaurant, he knew he needed to change his life around.

“I get emotional. I decided I had to care about myself, start caring about myself. For so long I didn’t care about myself or my community and the result of that was being away from those that I love,” Perry said. “I looked at myself in the mirror and I said I can’t go back to what I always did.”

In July 2020, he started “No Pork on Dis Fork” and you can find him every day on Park Street in Hartford.

All beef hot dogs are his staple. He credits self-love for his success.

