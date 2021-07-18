This Week in CT: Flashback to Hammonasset opening day; Travelers Championship hosts annual Operation Shower

Let’s take a step back in time to July 18, 1920, when Hammonasset Beach State Park opened to the public for the first time.

Hammonasset means “Where we dig holes in the ground.” It refers to the place where a settlement of Eastern Woodland Indians farmed along the Hammonasset River.

In its first season, the state park attracted more than 75,000 visitors.

During World War II, the park was closed to the public and loaned to the federal government as an army reservation.

Nowadays, more than three million people visit Hammonasset Beach State Park every year.

The Travelers Championship ended a few weeks ago, but they are still giving back. Forty military moms-to-be were recognized and showered with love and gifts during Operation Shower.

It’s a non-profit event put on by the Travelers Championship and ConnectiCare.

Each expecting mom is the spouse of a deployed service member from the National Guard and local bases.

If you know a positive story, find us on social media and use the hashtag, #positivevibes8.