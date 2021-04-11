This Week in CT: Flashback to Hartford Whalers; Griswold Inn closed Easter Sunday

(WTNH)– Our flashback takes us back 24 years this week when Connecticut lost its only major league sports team.

The Hartford Whalers played their last game at the Hartford Civic Center on April 13, 1997. A few weeks earlier the team’s owner Peter Karmanos told then Governor John Rowland he was rejecting the state’s offer to build a new arena. The Whalers became the Carolina Hurricanes.

For those hoping the NHL would team back here, experts say a billionaire has to come forward.

Also on this week, we are starting a new segment: Positive Vibes of Nutmeg Nation. An upbeat story about good things being done in our great state.

First a positive vibes shoutout to Geoff Paul and the folks at the Griswold Inn. They had to shut down on Easter Sunday due to a staffer having COVID, turning away 350 reservations. After a tough year Easter was supposed to be a breakthrough. The Griswold decided to give free turkey and ham dinners to all those who made reservations.

In this weeks snapshot, a look ahead – at the big stories making news across Connecticut in the video above.