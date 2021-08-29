This Week in CT: Flashback to Pres. Roosevelt’s first presidential motorcade in Hartford; Bear Fair coming to WeHa

Let’s flashback to August 22, 1902. That’s when the first-ever Presidential Motorcade drove through our capital city.

President Theodore Roosevelt was on a trip through New England. He arrived in Hartford by train, then made history when he got into a Columbia Electric Victoria Phaeton. This marked the first time a president rode in a vehicle as part of an official event.

The Columbia Phaeton was a Hartford-made car that went 13-miles per hour. It took three hours for President Roosevelt to drive through Hartford.

Bear sightings are becoming commonplace in some parts of Connecticut, but now we are hearing of a bear invasion coming to one town.

The Bear Fair in West Hartford will help raise money for charities. Artists working at a warehouse in Torrington transformed these bears into masterpieces that promote a variety of charities and sponsors. News 8 is proud to be the media sponsor, and even has a bear featured among the sleuth.

Its patriotic theme honors APK charities, named for Andrew Pedersen-Keel of Madison, a Green Beret killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan. The event kicks off Tuesday in West Hartford Center.

