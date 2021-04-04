This Week in CT: Flashback to the Black Panther trials in New Haven

(WTNH)– Now our flashback 50 years ago when Connecticut was the center of national attention as the site of one of the most memorable political trials of the 20th century.

The Black Panther trials had been taking place in New Haven since 1969. Demonstrators had descended upon the Green at one point, numbering about 20,000 people. The National Guard was called in by Governor John Dempsey to keep the peace.

Black Panther President Bobby Seale was one of those on trial but the charges were later dropped.

