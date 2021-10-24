This Week in CT: Flashback to the day MLB legend Jackie Robinson passed away at his Stamford home

(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time. On October 24, 1972, baseball legend Jackie Robinson passed away at his Stamford home. Robinson was the first African American to play in the MLB. He’s also known as one of the greatest to play the game.

In the 1950s, Robinson and his wife Rachel fought segregation to build their dream home in Stamford. The custom-house on Cascade Road is where they raised their three children. The family home was sold in 1984.

Two Connecticut filmmakers are behind a groundbreaking new documentary. It’s all about the history of women in professional wrestling. This documentary wasn’t just directed by Connecticut natives, the soundtrack was created by some too,

Champions such a Joyce Grable, Olympian Danny Hodge, John Cena, original glow girl Jeanne “Hollywood” Basone and WCW girls are all featured in the film.

