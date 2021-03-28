This Week in CT: Flashback to UConn Men’s Basketball winning their first national championship in ’99

(WTNH)– In this week’s flashback, we’re digging back into the UConn archives. 22 years ago, the UConn Men’s Basketball team did something that many around here didn’t think was possible — win their first national championship.

The Huskies beat Duke 77-74. The 1999 team was lead by Jim Calhoun. Rashmel Jones, Jake Voskuhl, and Khalid El-Amin were all the big names at the time. More on this flashback in the video above,

And, in this week’s snapshot, a look ahead at the big stories making news across Connecticut also in the video above.

