(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time to March 30, 1919. One of Connecticut’s most famous inventors arrives in the United States.

Igor Sikorsky was born in Kiev, which was part of Russia at the time. There, he won the recognition of Tsar Nicolas II for designing the plane the Russian Army used in WWI. Due to political unrest, Sikorsky escaped to the United States to continue his passion of inventing a vertical aircraft.

Watch the video above for the full segment.

