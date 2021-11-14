This Week in CT: Gov. Lamont announces run for re-election, how billions of dollars will improve the state’s infrastructure

(WTNH) – There’s big news on the political front. Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz are running for re-election.

Bysiewicz sat down with News 8’s Dennis House to talk about the run in 2022.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

There’s a lot of money on the way to the state to help repair Connecticut’s infrastructure. The $1.2 trillion plan is sending more than $5 billion to Connecticut. It includes $30 billion for the multi-state Northeast Rail Corridor Project, more than half a billion dollars for bridge replacement and repairs, and $3.5 billion for highways.

Some of the big projects include reconstructing the northbound side of the Gold Star Bridge that connects New London to Groton. The Amtrak bridge in Old Saybrook will also get an upgrade. The 114-year-old bridge has had a lot of mechanical issues over the years.

Watch the video above to learn more about the projects expected to happen across the state.