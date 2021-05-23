This Week in CT: Hartford camera store keeps it old school but is thriving as it embraces modern digital age

We all have so many pictures on our phones, but do you print them?

It used to be we had to take photographs with film and have them developed at the camera store. We found a local, father and son shop in Hartford that still does old-school things but is thriving as it embraces the modern digital age.

The shop has been around since Eisenhower was president and the Dodgers were in Brooklyn. The state-of-the-art photography store decorated with relics of its past is run by Richard and Aaron Goldenthal.

FLASHBACK:

Last week’s news that Mark Boughton was endorsing Governor Ned Lamont in his reelection has inspired today’s flashback.

Three years ago this month, Boughton was picked by state Republicans to be their nominee for governor along with State Senator Joe Markley as a running mate.

Also in May of 2018, Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz struck a deal to create what would become a winning ticket and run together.

POSITIVE VIBES OF NUTMEG NATION:

The Animal Haven in North Haven is receiving a generous donation!

The Wiederhold Foundation – an organization that protects and improves the well-being of animals – is giving the no-kill shelter a grant to buy several backup generators to keep pets safe during power outages.

If you know of a positive story, find us on social media and use #positivevibes8.