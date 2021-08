Thank goodness for that cold front--we watched dewpoints drop from the 70s to 50s! Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low 80s across the state--hope you have a chance to get out and enjoy it! Monday will be another beautiful and comfortable day before the humidity starts to creep up again on Tuesday. Tuesday should be dry, but then we'll be tracking a chance of a few thundershowers for the second half of the week.

Tracking Fred AND Grace! Fred redeveloped into a tropical storms this morning and will approach FL/AL tomorrow. Tropical Storm Grace crossed the Leeward Islands yesterday and is heading towards Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.