(WTNH)– You’ve seen the highway signs that bear her name, but do you know who Ann Uccello is? Uccello made history so very long ago in Hartford, so many people don’t know a thing about this historic figure.

News 8’s Dennis House recently had the chance to visit with this trailblazer as she approaches her 99th birthday, to talk about her career and about the fact she beat COVID in the video above.