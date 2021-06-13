This Week in CT: Lawmakers conclude legislative session during pandemic turnaround

It was a big week at the State Capitol in Hartford. The Legislative Session wrapped up late Wednesday evening, but they couldn’t get it all done.

A special session has been arranged, where lawmakers are expected to pick up the marijuana legalization bill.

Lawmakers, however, did reach a bipartisan deal on a new two-year $46-billion budget.

The economy’s quick pandemic turnaround meant a budget surplus in the last year, so the bill did not need any new taxes. The big fear now when you go into a Special Session is that things that were cut could be put back in. The implementer bill executes the programs in the budget.

We have a breakdown of what bills were discussed and passed in the video above.

We also hear from local businesswoman and host of “Connecticut Valley Views”, Susan Patricelli-Regan (R), on her intention to run for Connecticut governor.