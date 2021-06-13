This Week in CT: Lawmakers conclude legislative session during pandemic turnaround

It was a big week at the State Capitol in Hartford. The Legislative Session wrapped up late Wednesday evening, but they couldn’t get it all done.

A special session has been arranged, where lawmakers are expected to pick up the marijuana legalization bill.

Lawmakers, however, did reach a bipartisan deal on a new two-year $46-billion budget.

The economy’s quick pandemic turnaround meant a budget surplus in the last year, so the bill did not need any new taxes. The big fear now when you go into a Special Session is that things that were cut could be put back in. The implementer bill executes the programs in the budget.

We also hear from local businesswoman and host of “Connecticut Valley Views”, Susan Patricelli-Regan (R), on her intention to run for Connecticut governor.

