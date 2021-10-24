This Week in CT: Lawmakers create a task force to study if magic mushrooms can be used as medicine in the state

(WTNH) – Could magic mushrooms be used as medicine in Connecticut? During the last legislative session, the state passed a bill that created a task force to study just that.

Right now, a bi-partisan group of 19 lawmakers, researchers, and others are studying psilocybin. That’s the psychoactive component of magic mushrooms.

Scientists across the country and in Connecticut are studying the benefits of psychedelics like psilocybin to treat depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

There are barriers to research though. The Federal Drug Enforcement Agency designates psilocybin as a schedule one drug. That category is defined as a “drug with no accepted medical use.”

Watch the video above for the full segment.