This Week in CT: Lawmakers propose to eliminate the car tax

(WTNH)– Connecticut is one of two dozen state’s around the nation which has a property tax on motor vehicles. That tax you pay to own a car in Connecticut varies wildly depending on what town you live in.

Some lawmakers propose to get rid of the tax all together. But shifting the burden is a non-starter for some. News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina explains in the video above.

Your car is subject to a local property tax under Connecticut state law. This applies whether or not the vehicle is registered.

The DMV says local property tax is figured out and issued by your local tax collector in your town or city. If you do not register your car, but still own it, you must file a declaration form every year with your assessors office.

Motor vehicle assessments are based upon 70 percent of retail value as determined by your local assessor. The tax jurisdiction is considered to be your hometown.