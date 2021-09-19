This Week in CT: Leaders, residents seeking ways to combat staggering rise in crime

(WTNH) — People across Connecticut are becoming worried about their safety. This summer has been marred with violence and crime across the state, from murders to kidnappings, carjackings to burglaries.

Most recently in Marlborough, a 64-year-old woman was kidnapped outside a grocery store in broad daylight. She was assaulted, then the suspects dumped her in Berlin and set her car on fire. State police are now calling it a hate crime.

Also making headlines are the dozens of carjackings throughout the state, many perpetrated by teens. In Rocky Hill, those frightening crimes were almost committed during the day and at gunpoint. That town, along with other Hartford suburbs and towns elsewhere in the state are petitioning lawmakers to do something about it.

WEB EXTRA: Brian Foley, Spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, discusses juvenile justice

News 8 Chief Political Anchor Dennis House spoke with Rocky Hill Mayor Lisa Marotta about how her community is affected by this violence and what she wants lawmakers to do about it.

Republicans want mandatory fingerprinting, GPS monitoring and automatic transfer to adult court for repeat offenders, but the governor says “more cops on the beat” is the answer. News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina speaks to Gov. Ned Lamont regarding this issue.

