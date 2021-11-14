This Week in CT: Liquor shortage could impact your holiday season, flashback to famous American shoe being made in CT

(WTNH) – 2021 is the year of not enough. We’ve reported on the shortage of workers, cars, toys, and even turkeys. Now, there is a liquor shortage.

Dennis House sat down with the owner of one of Connecticut’s oldest liquor stores in the city of Bristol.

Marvin Friedman grew up at Maple End Package Store, opened by his father during World War II, a few years before he was born.

It has survived through 14 presidents and now the pandemic. Friedman is bracing for a busy, yet potentially frustrating holiday season.

“If you order with your sales person and order six items, you’ll be lucky to get three. They tell you the week after sometimes you don’t get ETA,” Friedman said.

Friedman says the good news is prices are relatively stable, and beer is plentiful although aluminum for cans is in short supply. He says you’ll be able to make that holiday cocktail, just be flexible.

“There is plenty of product, you have to be wider on choices. Be open on your selection,” Friedman said.

Taking a step back in time now. November 14, 1939, a New Haven sailor got a patent for one of the most famous American shoes – the Sperry Topsiders.

Paul Sperry set out to make a better shoe after slipping off the deck of his boat one night into Long Island Sound. Sperry noticed his Cocker Spaniel, Prince, rarely lost his footing on board, even running over ice without slipping. So, Sperry studied the pads of Prince’s paw and used that pattern to create a rubber shoe sole.

The shoe was so effective during World War II the U.S. government ordered thousands of those anti-slip shoes for sailors. That’s how the shoes became known as the ones ‘that launched a thousand ships.’ Sperry Topsiders are still one of the most popular shoe brands in the country. Paul Sperry died in New Haven in 1982.