This Week in CT: Local mobster connected to infamous art heist dies; interview with lawyer

The reputed mobster Robert Gentile has died. He is connected to the biggest art heist in history. He was on the news and most recently in a docuseries on Netflix.

It was this past winter that News 8 Chief Political Anchor Dennis House was invited to sit down with Gentile at his home in Manchester to talk about the heist at the Isabella Gardner Stewart Museum in Boston.

Also, we recently spoke to Gentile’s Attorney, Ryan McGuigan — does he know where those paintings are?

Watch the full interview in the video above.