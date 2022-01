(WTNH) – The Connecticut music community is mourning the loss of a guitar great. Rohn Lawrence passed away on Dec. 30 at the age of 60.

Lawrence was best known for his smooth Jazz sound.

His son, Rhanie, and Brian Phelps, the owner of Toad’s Place where Rohn performed weekly, sat down with Dennis House to discuss his career.

Watch the video above for the full interview.