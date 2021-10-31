This Week in CT: Looking at some of the most talked-about races, interview with Secretary of the State Denise Merrill ahead of Election Day

(WTNH) – Election Day is less than 48 hours away. This Week in Connecticut is looking at some of the most talked-about races.

First in New Britain where Mayor Erin Stewart is being challenged by State Representative Bobby Sanchez.

Stewart is running for a fifth term. In addition to taxes and jobs, one of the big issues in New Britain that has made headlines are the schools. There have been reports of trouble at the high school.

The most-watched race in the state is one that is attracting national attention, The race for mayor of one of Connecticut’s corporate hubs: Stamford. It features an up-and-coming Democrat against a man twice her age, who happens to be a baseball legend.

Businesses and people are moving to Stamford and the race is on to replace outgoing Mayor David Martin. The woman who beat him in the primary is State Representative Caroline Simmons.

Simmons is running against Bobby Valentine, former Major League Baseball player and ex-manager of the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

There are other races to watch in our state come Election Day. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill sat down with News 8’s Dennis House to talk about Election Day.