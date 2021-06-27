This Week in CT: Lt. firefighter injured in New Haven blaze makes donation to EMT trainees

(WTNH) — A big donation from the New Haven firefighter who was badly injured in the fire that killed firefighter Ricardo Torres.

Lieutenant Samod Rankins is donating $50,000 toward city residents interested in obtaining their EMT certification to pursue a firefighting career. Rankins is naming the scholarships after Torres. Applications will become available on August 1.

You must live in New Haven, be at least 18 years old,and have a high school diploma or GED.