This Week in CT: Lt. firefighter injured in New Haven blaze makes donation to EMT trainees

This Week in Connecticut
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A big donation from the New Haven firefighter who was badly injured in the fire that killed firefighter Ricardo Torres.

RELATED: New Haven FD’s Lt. Rankins creates scholarship for city residents interested in obtaining EMT certification, named for firefighter Torres

Lieutenant Samod Rankins is donating $50,000 toward city residents interested in obtaining their EMT certification to pursue a firefighting career. Rankins is naming the scholarships after Torres. Applications will become available on August 1.

You must live in New Haven, be at least 18 years old,and have a high school diploma or GED.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss